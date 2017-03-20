Greenwood man killed in rollover accident

An 18-year-old Greenwood man was killed early Sunday morning when the vehicle he was driving struck a power pole on Romadka Avenue in the township of York.

David R. Vesel was pronounced dead at the scene after the Clark County Sheriff’s Department responded to a 911 call reporting the accident at 1:25 a.m.

Initial investigation indicates that a Ford Taurus driven by Vesel was northbound on Romadka Avenue when he lost control. The vehicle started to spin counter clockwise and entered the east ditch before rolling over onto its top and striking a power pole. The car came to rest on its top, facing a northeast direction

Two passengers in the rear seats, Mitchell D. Mayville and Samuel H. Revier, both 18, didn’t suffer any injuries. One 16 year old passenger in the front seat received minor injuries and was taken to the Neillsville Memorial Medical Center.

Failure to have control appears to be a factor in the accident. Everyone in the vehicle was wearing seatbelts. David and Mitchell are from Greenwood and Samuel is from Willard.

The accident occurred north of Wildwood Road in the township of York.

The Granton Area Fire Department and First Responders responded to the scene with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Neillsville Area Ambulance Service and Coroner Schleifer. The Investigation is continuing by the Clark County Sheriff’s and Coroner’s Office.

This is the second traffic fatality in Clark County for 2017.