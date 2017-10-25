Two Greyhounds run to state cross country berths

It has been a few years since the Greyhound boys have had a state qualifier in cross country, having had no athlete get past the sectional round for the past six years. The girls have had an even longer wait; the last female runner from the Loyal-Greenwood team to compete at state was three-time state qualifier Rachel Weyer back in 2005.

As of Oct. 20, the wait for the team’s next state qualifiers is over, as senior Tamerat Kubista and freshman Savannah Schley are headed to the WIAA State Cross Country Championship to be held at Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids on Oct. 28.

Schley placed fourth out of 116 runners at the WIAA Division 3 sectional meet held on Oct. 20 at Athen’s Erbach Park to move on, running a 20:35.5 to beat out freshman Serena Moore of Prentice/Rib Lake by 1.3 seconds to take the fourth individual slot. Schley and Moore will be joined by sophomore Marissa Ellenbecker of Edgar, who won the girls race in 19:29, sophomore Kortnie Volk of Three Lakes (20:01.4) and senior Anna Buchberger of Marathon (20:27.8).

If you wish to read the whole article, pick up this week's newspaper or subscribe for our online edition. Subscribe to the Tribune Record Gleaner at http://centralwinews/eedition/