Schley wins race, L-G boys second at Spencer Invitational

Runners from Spencer and Loyal/Greenwood took to the course on Sept. 21, battling it out in the heat and humidity at Frey Field east of Spencer. Despite the conditions, Loyal/Greenwood’s Savannah Schley once again proved to be unstoppable, seizing a first-place finish, while Spencer’s well-paced runners gave the team good placing on the course.

Schley led the other 58 runners along the hot and humid course, coming through in the end with a 20:46.5, beating the next runner by almost 30 seconds. Alexis Spuhler arrived at the finish 30 places later, running a 25:16. She was followed by Rose Schoenherr, who ran a 25:48.9 for 36th and Katie Volovsek, who completed the course in 26:17.5 for 38th.

If you wish to read the whole article, pick up this week's newspaper or subscribe for our online edition. Subscribe to the Tribune Record Gleaner at http://centralwinews/eedition/