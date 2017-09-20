Rockets swat away threat from upstart Hornets

Based on results of the first four weeks of the 2017 football season, Colby appeared to have a reasonable chance to challenge Spencer-Columbus for a top spot in the Cloverbelt Conference.

Nope.

Aside from a 5-minute stretch to open the game when the teams traded turnovers and quick scores, Spencer-Columbus thoroughly dominated the Hornets for a 57-12 conference win. The Rockets scored six touchdowns in an 18-minute span of first-half game time and pulled most of their starters for the entire second half of the Homecoming game, but still outgained Colby 525-203 in total yardage.

