Rockets hold back Medford for regional crown

Throughout the final round of the Feb. 10 WIAA Division 2 regional wrestling tournament at Medford, the running score showed Spencer-Columbus hanging uncomfortably over the host Raiders. But, with Rocket stalwarts Hunter Luepke and Logan Zschernitz still coming to the mat, there was no need to worry.

Luepke and Zschernitz won their title matches in convincing fashion and the Rockets claimed the regional title with 249.5 team points. Medford was second with 218 and Neillsville-Greenwood-Loyal (NGL) was a distant third at 182.

Not only did the team win carry the Rockets to the Feb. 13 team sectional at Hayward, it also lifted eight individuals into the Feb. 17 individual tournament and a chance to qualify for the state meet. A few, like Luepke and Zschernitz, were shoe-ins, but a few others stepped up to win crucial matches at the regional to buy themselves at least another day of wrestling.

