Pin for the win

As Spencer-Columbus junior Logan Zschernitz strode on to the mat to face Cadott sophomore Josh Briggs to likely decide the Cloverbelt Conference dual meet title for the season, the big crowd in RJ Tack auditorium sensed something big was about to happen.

The undefeated and top-ranked Division 2 285-pounder in the state did not disappoint.

Zschernitz manhandled Briggs and recorded the fall in 1:21 to score six team points and lift the Rockets to a spine-chilling 36-35 win over the Hornets that should clinch the Cloverbelt dual title for 2017-18. Spencer-Columbus is undefeated in league dual meets this year, and has only two partial teams left on its schedule.

