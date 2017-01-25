Not so fast: Loyal girls not about to let Neillsville retake ECC

When the Neillsville girls basketball team thrashed Loyal for a 31-point win on Dec. 6, it seemed to signal the end of Loyal’s 2-year reign atop the Eastern Cloverbelt Conference and a return to the days when the Warriors ruled the roost. But, wait, hold on. The Greyhounds aren’t buying the transition just yet.

Loyal routed Neillsville 66-48 on Jan. 20 in Loyal to restake its claim as the ruler of the ECC. The win pulled the Greyhounds to within a half-game of the league lead and a possible tie if both teams win out. Neillsville has five conference games remaining and Loyal has six. Loyal still has a game left with third-place Owen-Withee, while Neillsville has already beaten the Blackhawks twice.

