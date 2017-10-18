At long last, Loyal is a league champion

In 2012, the Loyal football team tied with Owen-Withee and Athens for its first-ever share of a conference title. This year, the glory belongs all to the Greyhounds.

Loyal used a mid fourth-quarter touchdown and two late Abbotsford turnovers to stop the Falcons 8-7 on Oct. 13 in Loyal to claim outright the 2017 Cloverwood Conference championship. The win catapulted Loyal into the WIAA Division 7 playoffs with a #2 seeding and the right to play at home during the first two weeks of the postseason. At 7-2 overall on the season and with its only two losses coming to highly-ranked Edgar and Bangor, Loyal will host Cloverwood foe Owen-Withee (4-5) at 7 p.m. on Oct. 20. The Greyhounds blasted the Blackhawks 46-20 on Sept. 15.

Loyal snagged its historic league title with a bend-but-don’t-break defense and a long fourth-quarter scoring drive that yanked a second-consecutive Cloverwood crown from the Falcons’ talons. Both teams sported a 6-0 league record coming in, and the season schedule conveniently pitted the league’s top two teams against each other in the final regular season game.

If you wish to read the whole article, pick up this week's newspaper or subscribe for our online edition. Subscribe to the Tribune Record Gleaner at http://centralwinews/eedition/