Indians stop Loyal comeback try for 3-1 ECC match win

A year ago, the Greenwood volleyball team fell behind 2-0 in its Eastern Cloverbelt Conference volleyball match before rallying with three straight game wins to steal the victory. With the situation reversed this year and the Indians ahead 2-0, they weren’t about to let the same thing happen to themselves.

Greenwood did surrender the third game to Loyal on Sept. 7, but came back with a win in the fourth game for the 25-22, 25-14, 24-26, 25-18 match win. It was the first ECC match of the year for both teams.

Greenwood coach Jenni Mayenschein said her team was coming off a “terrible showing” in the Sept. 5 home quadrangular tournament, and needed to turn things around quickly to win at Loyal. They did just that.

