Buchanan, Nielsen get through for NGL

For Neillsville-Greenwood-Loyal junior Stephen Buchanan, the Feb. 17 WIAA Division 2 sectional wrestling tournament at Amery was like another Sunday walk in the park. For his teammate, senior Dylan Nielsen, it was a battle.

But the result was similar for both wrestlers in the end, as each qualified for this week’s individual state tournament at the Kohl Center in Madision. It will be the third straight trip for Buchanan, who placed sixth at state last year, and the first for Nielsen in his last opportunity.

For three other NGL wrestlers, the season ended at Amery as they could not get a top-3 finish needed to advance.

Buchanan solidified his season-long ranking as the top 182-pounder in Division 2 in the state by whisking past three opponents at Amery. His first-place finish garners him a first-round bye at the state tournament. On Friday morning in Madison, he’ll take on either Monroe senior Dempzy Foley (41-4) or Campbellsport junior Matt Koelbl (39-6).

If you wish to read the whole article, pick up this week's newspaper or subscribe for our online edition. Subscribe to the Tribune Record Gleaner at http://centralwinews/eedition/