Falcons fall to Bangor in semi

When the 2017 football season began for the Abbotsford Falcons it was a hot and humid day in July. When it ended it was on a cold, dark and chilly night in November last week Friday at Dorais Field in Chippewa Falls as the Falcons fell 30-7 to a bruising running game courtesy of the No. 2 seeded Bangor Cardinals.

Bangor took the opening possession and battered their way into the end zone on a three yard run from Luke Reader and then converted on the two point conversion to make it 8-0.