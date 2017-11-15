Home / Tribune-Phonograph / Falcons fall to Bangor in semi

Falcons fall to Bangor in semi



Members of the Abbotsford Falcons football team hoist up the WIAA Division 7 Level 4 Runner-up plaque presented after Friday’s game against Bangor. Joe Aguilera fights for extra yardage against stingy Bangor defense.The Falcons leading rusher, Aguilera was held to 51 yards. The Falcons only touchdown came on a back shoulder catch by Cody Friedenfels in the fourth quarter. Head Coach Jake Knapmiller speaks to his players after the game.
Wed, 11/15/2017 - 11:58am rpattermann

When the 2017 football season began for the Abbotsford Falcons it was a hot and humid day in July. When it ended it was on a cold, dark and chilly night in November last week Friday at Dorais Field in Chippewa Falls as the Falcons fell 30-7 to a bruising running game courtesy of the No. 2 seeded Bangor Cardinals.
Bangor took the opening possession and battered their way into the end zone on a three yard run from Luke Reader and then converted on the two point conversion to make it 8-0.

To read the rest of this story pick up the Nov. 15 issue of The Tribune-Phonograph; or subscribe online at http://centralwinews.com/eedition/

