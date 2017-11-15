Falcons fall to Bangor in semi
Wed, 11/15/2017 - 11:58am rpattermann
When the 2017 football season began for the Abbotsford Falcons it was a hot and humid day in July. When it ended it was on a cold, dark and chilly night in November last week Friday at Dorais Field in Chippewa Falls as the Falcons fell 30-7 to a bruising running game courtesy of the No. 2 seeded Bangor Cardinals.
Bangor took the opening possession and battered their way into the end zone on a three yard run from Luke Reader and then converted on the two point conversion to make it 8-0.
