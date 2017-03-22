Weighted grading policy moves ahead in Colby

By a 6-1 vote, Colby’s school board on Monday approved the first reading of a new weighted grade policy meant to encourage students to take more college-level classes without worrying as much about the impact on their grade-point average (GPA).

The proposal voted on Monday would change the way the district selects the top student in each graduating class to receive a state-sponsored scholarship.

That scholarship will still be awarded to the student with the highest GPA, but starting with the class of 2019, any course that earns post-secondary credit would allow a student to receive one additional grade point for these classes.