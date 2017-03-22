Home / Tribune-Phonograph / Weighted grading policy moves ahead in Colby

Weighted grading policy moves ahead in Colby



Deb Koncel was presented with a special board commodation Monday in honor of her years of service on the board. She will be moving out of the district and is not running for reelection in April. Board president Bill Tesmer presented her with the plaque.
Wed, 03/22/2017 - 12:03pm kevino

By a 6-1 vote, Colby’s school board on Monday approved the first reading of a new weighted grade policy meant to encourage students to take more college-level classes without worrying as much about the impact on their grade-point average (GPA).
The proposal voted on Monday would change the way the district selects the top student in each graduating class to receive a state-sponsored scholarship.
That scholarship will still be awarded to the student with the highest GPA, but starting with the class of 2019, any course that earns post-secondary credit would allow a student to receive one additional grade point for these classes.

To read the rest of this story pick up the March 22 issue of The Tribune-Phonograph; or subscribe online at http://centralwinews.com/eedition/

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here