Walker: Jobs waiting to be filled

Speaking to the student body of Abbotsford High School last Friday, Gov. Scott Walker said today’s seniors and juniors have a lot to be optimistic about as they prepare to enter the workforce.

“Your future is as bright as you want it to be,” he said. “There’s not a career that you can’t pursue that isn’t overwhelmingly hiring.”

Manufacturing and construction jobs are particularly plentiful, the governor said.

“They’ll hire you right away, there’s so many open jobs out there,” he told the students.

During his tour of Abbotsford’s K-12 campus...