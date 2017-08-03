Stoplights going up in Dorchester

Starting this summer, motorists will encounter stoplights for the first time as they pass by Dorchester on STH 13, and when they head in and out of the village on CTH A.

A $3.3 million project planned by the Wisconsin DOT will add overhead traffic lights to the intersection of STH 13 and CTH A, along with a widened roadway to accommodate left and right turn lanes.

A designated right turn lane will be added to CTH A on the east side of the intersection, allowing traffic to turn north onto STH 13 without blocking westbound or southbound traffic. The left turn lanes coming from the north and south will also be enlarged to allow room for more vehicles and longer time to slow down.