State investigating officer-involved shooting in Abbotsford

The following information has been released about a shooting incident in Abbotsford:

The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), at the request of Colby-Abbotsford Police Department, has been investigating an officer involved shooting (OIS) at a residential motel north of Highway 29, on Highway 13 in the Abbotsford area that occurred at approximately 9 p.m. on Thursday, May 2.

Colby-Abbotsford officers were called to investigate an individual at a residential motel. When police made contact with the subject outside the motel, the subject attempted to flee the scene in his vehicle and hit an officer. The officer fired their service weapon and hit the subject in the car. The subject continued to flee in his car, and Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Colby-Abbotsford Police Department, and Marathon County Sheriff’s Office pursued the vehicle. The subject stopped the vehicle, fled on foot, and was apprehended by law enforcement.

Law enforcement immediately began life-saving measures on the subject, and paramedics later transported the subject to a nearby hospital. At this time, the subject is expected to survive the injuries. No law enforcement were injured during this incident.

A Colby-Abbotsford police officer has been placed on administrative assignment, per department policy.

DCI is leading this investigation, and is assisted by Wisconsin State Patrol, Clark County Sheriff’s Office, and Marathon County Sheriff’s Office. Marathon County District Attorney’s Victim Witness Program is providing services to the suspect and family. Colby-Abbotsford Police Department has been fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

DCI is continuing to collect evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Marathon County District Attorney’s Office when the investigation concludes.

No additional details are currently available.