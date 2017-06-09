School districts battle for teachers

State superintendent Tony Ever calls it “poaching.” For Gov. Scott Walker, it’s an example of “free agency” working its magic. To school board members and administrators, it can feel like being in a bidding war with neighboring districts.

And, for a select few teachers, pitting one district against another is the only way to get a substantial raise in a post-Act 10 world.

The neighboring Colby and Abbotsford school districts, which have overlapping geographic boundaries, offer a microcosm of public education in an era when seniority doesn’t mean what it used to for Wisconsin teachers.