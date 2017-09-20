Home / Tribune-Phonograph / Potential drug smuggling car searched

Abbotsford public works employees assist police in accessing the interior of a potential drug smuggling vehicle pulled over last Thursday near STH 13. The two occupants, who were identified as being from either Phoenix, Ariz., or Sinaloa, Mexico, are seen waiting with an officer as the car is searched.
A car with Mexican license plates and a history of frequent border crossings was searched last Thursday by local police in Abbotsford, who found several hidden compartments typically used for smuggling drugs.
Though no narcotics were found during the search, a test wipe indicated the presence of cocaine, according to an incident report from the Colby-Abbotsford Police Department.
The driver and his passenger allowed police to also search their room at the Home Motel in Abbotsford, but nothing was found there, either.

