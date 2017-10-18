Home / Tribune-Phonograph / Owner of trailer court faces legal actions

Owner of trailer court faces legal actions



This now-abandoned apartment building at 356 Center Ave. in Dorchester was cited for several safety hazards when it belonged to Gerard Draxler, including the wooden stairs pictured.This is a picture of a heaving electric meter and rust-covered gas main in the trailer court in Curtiss.
Wed, 10/18/2017 - 11:59am lizstoss

A representative of the Clark County Health Department told residents of the Curtiss trailer park Monday that the county is prepared to take their landlord to court after multiple failed attempts at getting him to address health and safety hazards on his property.
At a special village board Monday at the Curtiss Community Center, environmental health specialist Kevin Smith spoke to trailer park residents about the ongoing effort to get Gerard Draxler to comply with health and safety codes.
“This Friday, we will begin writing the injunction to order him to come to court,” he said.

