One injured in semi-car accident on STH 29

A semi rear-ended a car on STH 29 near River Avenue Thursday afternoon, leaving the driver of the car with “non-incapacitating” injuries, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Department.

The county dispatch center received a 911 call reporting the accident at 4:01 p.m. When sheriff’s deputies arrived on scene with the Owen-Withee Fire and EM and Owen Police Department, they found a 2010 Mazda driven by 63-year-old Robert Thorson of Chippewa Falls blocking the westbound lane of traffic. A semi driven by 41-year-old Jason Shoemaker of Wells, Minn. was located in the median.

Thorson was extricated from the vehicle and transported to the hospital with non-incapacitating injuries. Shoemaker did not report any injuries.

According to sheriff’s department, Thorson was traveling westbound at a slower rate of speed in the right late. Shoemaker’s semi was also traveling westbound and moved to the left lane to pass.

The car switched lanes in front of the semi and the semi was unable to stop, causing the collision.

Neither speed nor alcohol were factors in the crash, both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

No citations were issued.