No fire bills sent out yet by new district

Since the start of the Central Fire and EMS District on Jan. 1, the new district has yet to issue any bills for responding to fire calls, as required by a policy adopted last year by district board members.

At a monthly meeting last Thursday in the city of Colby, board chairman Larry Oehmichen said he would be contacting the municipal clerks to make sure they understand the billing procedures.

Under the district’s policy, any municipality that has a fire call within its boundaries will receive a bill for the cost of manpower and....