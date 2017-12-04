New guns for CAPD will cost over $16,000

With the police commission recommending the purchase of over $16,000 in replacement guns and accessories on Monday, a local taxpayer urged the Colby-Abbotsford Police Department to take better care of its firearms in the future.

Abbotsford resident John Svejda criticized the apparent lack of firearm maintenance in the past, citing comments made at the previous police commission meeting about parts not working and rust in the barrels.

“If you want to spend the money, I have no problem with that, but let’s maintain them,” he told the commission.

Chief Jason Bauer said officer Alex Bowman, who...