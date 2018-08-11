Five injured in Nov. 7 accident near Colby

Five people were injured in a two-vehicle accident on STH 13 by Colby Factory Road last week Wednesday, Nov. 7.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Marathon County of the crash at about 6:43 am, on Nov. 7. Initial investigation indicates that a pickup truck with three passengers, driven by Pedro Cruz, 44, was headed south on STH 13 when Cruz lost control of his vehicle. The pickup crossed the center line and was struck on the passenger side by a northbound pickup driven by Dustin Feddick, 23. Cruz’s truck started on fire.

Both trucks came to rest in the east shoulder, partially blocking the northbound lane of traffic. Witnesses traveling northbound put the fire out and helped the injured until ambulance crews arrived. A third vehicle, also traveling north, swerved into the east ditch to avoid hitting the vehicles.

All the occupants of Cruz’s truck were transported by ambulance and Feddick was airlifted to the Marshfield Medical Center after being extricated with the jaws of life.

Another injury occurred when a passerby stopped to help render aid and fell on the ice, hurting her ankle.

During the process of treating the injured and diverting traffic, a semi that was traveling south had one of his trailer tires start on fire about one-mile north of the scene. The fire was put out, and the State Patrol assisted the operator.

STH 13 was blocked for several hours until the scene was cleared. Its unknown if the vehicles’ occupants were wearing their seatbelts.

Speed and slippery road conditions are believed to be factors in the accident.

The Central Fire and EMS District responded to the scene with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, Spencer Area Ambulance, Owen-Withee Area Ambulance, SAFER Med Ambulance and Life Link Ambulance Service and the Abbotsford-Colby Police Department. The investigation is continuing by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.