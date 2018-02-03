Home / Tribune-Phonograph / Fire guts home in Abbotsford

Fire guts home in Abbotsford



Flames shoot out of a home at Maplewood Terrace in Abbotsford Friday evening.
Fri, 03/02/2018 - 6:21pm kevino

Firefighters from the Central Fire and EMS District responded to a house fire at Maplewood Terrace in Abbotsford Friday evening.
Several fire trucks and ambulances left the Abbotsford station at about 5:30 p.m., and when they arrived at the home on the middle loop of Maplewood Terrace, it was already engulfed in flames. Maplewood Terrace is located off of North Fifth Street, just east of Kramer's County Market, but the exact address of the residence was unclear.
There did not immediately appear to be injuries as a result of the fire.
More details will be provided as they become available.

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here