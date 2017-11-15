Fire destroys Curtiss horse barn

The cause of an early morning fire that destroyed a horse barn near Curtiss last Friday is unknown at this point, according to Owen-Withee-Curtiss fire chief Jason Thornton.

Dozens of firefighters, trucks and equipment from five different departments responded to the Nov. 10 barn fire at Schindler Stables, W2562 Matthias St. in the town of Hoard.

No one was hurt, and all six horses inside the barn made it out OK, Thornton said. The 23,600-square foot building was a total loss, and the fire also destroyed a Skidsteer, a riding lawnmower and between 80 and 100 bales of hay.