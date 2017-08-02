Ethics violations alleged in Dorchester
On the advice of their attorney, Dorchester’s village board members took no action last week against village president Wayne Rau after the police chief accused him of possibly violating a local ethics ordinance.
Chief Gary Leichtman, in a report to the board at its Feb. 1 meeting, said Rau may have violated an ordinance governing the conduct of village officials by not immediately telling him about surveillance footage of a hit-and-run accident that occurred early Dec. 18 in front of Memorial Hall.
Leichtman said Rau and village clerk Brooke Ruge may have also violated a separate section of the ordinance by giving the manager of Tappers bar “special consideration” by allegedly allowing her to have live music playing past the 12:30 a.m. time set in the village’s lease.
Village attorney Bonnie Wachsmuth, in a memo to board members...