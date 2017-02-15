Dorchester trustees review Memorial Hall lease

Village board members in Dorchester spent over an hour last week looking over the terms of their lease for Memorial Hall, hoping to address issues such as loud music complaints that have raised concerns in the past year.

Ultimately, trustees made a few suggested changes and referred the matter to a three-person committee that will discuss the terms with lessee Jenny Halopka before it comes back to the full board for a vote on March 1.

The special Feb. 8 meeting was held a week after police chief Gary Leichtman accused village president Wayne Rau of possibly violating a local ethics ordinances by allegedly giving Halopka permission to have music playing past 12:30 a.m. and for not reporting surveillance video of a hit-and-run accident.