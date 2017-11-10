Home / Tribune-Phonograph / Dorchester accepts bid to clean up Recore property

Wed, 10/11/2017 - 10:44am lizstoss

Dorchester’s village board accepted a bid last week for cleaning up one of three properties violating the village’s nuisance ordinance, but held off on the other two until the police chief and village attorney can determine what exactly needs to be removed and what can stay.
The vacant lot at 127 S. Front St., which has been home to various nuisance items over the past few years, will be cleared off by Brooke Borchardt at a cost of $2,175.
Borchardt, who submitted the only bid, offered the same price for clearing junk items from two other properties owned by Terry Recore, 119 S. Front St. and 128 S. Second St., for a total cost of $6,525 for all three sites.

