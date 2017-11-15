Home / Tribune-Phonograph / Contaminant levels rise in Colby wells

Contaminant levels rise in Colby wells



Wed, 11/15/2017 - 11:50am rpattermann

Water from three of Colby’s municipal wells may require additional treatment in order to curb rising levels of uranium and nitrates in the groundwater being pumped out of those wells.
That was the message of city engineer Mike Voss at the monthly city council meeting held last week Tuesday, Nov. 7.
During his monthly report to the council, Voss said the last couple samples from well number 14 have been over the allowable limit of uranium, a naturally occurring element found within bedrock. If that continues, he said the water may need to be treated with reverse osmosis, filtration or mixed with other water.

