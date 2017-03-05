Construction starts on new Colby library
Wed, 05/03/2017 - 12:12pm kevino
Just hours after a spring snowstorm left a fresh trail of puddles on the ground Monday, over 60 people ventured out to a muddy, vacant lot on Spence Street to celebrate the start of construction for Colby’s new public library.
The group attending the ground-breaking ceremony included several donors to the $2.2 million project, along with city officials and representatives of the architectural and construction firms working on the 10,600-square foot building.
Library director Vicky Calmes read a statement from the anonymous donors whose $600,000 contribution kickstarted...
To read the rest of this story pick up the May 3 issue of The Tribune-Phonograph; or subscribe online at http://centralwinews.com/eedition/