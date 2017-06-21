Colby School District plans to do more projects

With the Colby School District’s referendum projects coming in $2 million under budget, school board members on Monday gave the go-ahead to pursue bids for additional facilities upgrades.

Based on recommendations from its facilities committee, the board voted to get prices for three projects: redoing the high school parking lot, replacing the middle school roof, and upgrading the district’s security and fire alarm systems.

These projects were not part of the original referendum approved by voters in November of 2016, which authorized the district to borrow $7.8 million for a new roof and flooring at the elementary,