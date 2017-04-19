Colby cemetery to install columbarium for ashes
Wed, 04/19/2017 - 11:42am kevino
As an alternative to traditional burial plots, the Colby Memorial Association has purchased a new structure called a columbarium that can hold up to 120 sets of cremated remains.
The association approved the purchase in January, from a company called Coldspring of Cold Spring, Minn. providing the low bid of $25,143.
Association president Larry Oehmichen said one payment of $8,300 has already been made, and Coldspring expects a second one before the structure is built. The third and final payment will be made when the columbarium is delivered in July or August.
