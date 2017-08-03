Colby-Abby PD offers Dorchester 24/7 coverage
Wed, 03/08/2017 - 11:29am kevino
Dorchester is exploring the idea of hiring the Colby-Abbotsford Police Department to provide 24/7 police coverage, following a presentation by CAPD chief Jason Bauer at the village board’s March 1 meeting.
Bauer’s estimate for round-the-clock coverage is about $166,000 for the village of 827 residents, which would split the cost for the department with the cities of Abbotsford and Colby.
“Every call would be covered by Colby-Abby PD,” Bauer told the board. “We’d meet all your needs.”
To make it work, Bauer said the department would have to increase its number of officers from...
