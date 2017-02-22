Changes proposed for Abbotsford fitness center

The Abbotsford School Board will vote next month on several recommended policy changes for the district’s fitness center, including lower membership fees and expanded hours of operation.

Members of the Abbotsford Wellness Advisory Committee presented their recommendations to the school board Monday night. The committee researched surrounding school districts to see what their annual fees were for their facilities and found that Abbotsford’s fees were the highest in the area. As a result, the committee recommended lowering the annual fees for district residents.

Under the proposed changes, a flat fee of $50 would be charged for all district residents, with senior couples getting a discounted price of $75 for two people. Right now, the individual rate for district residents is $100, with families charged $150 per year. The one-month trial fee will drop from $25 to $10.