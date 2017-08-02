Candy Heart Bingo at Abby library

Join the Abbotsford Public Library in celebrating Valentine’s Day in the sweetest way with Candy Heart Bingo. Instead of calling out “B 13” or “N 43” be prepared to hear “U R CUTE” or “BE MINE” as this bingo is played with sayings from a favorite holiday treat. There will be two opportunities to attend this event. The first will be Saturday, Feb. 11, from 10:15 to 11:45 a.m., and the second will be Valentine’s Day, Tuesday, Feb. 14, from 4:30 to 6:30 pm. This is a free event open to all ages.