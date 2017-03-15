Blazel agrees to get rid of resale items

As part of a signed agreement with Abbotsford’s city attorney, local business owner Hank Blazel has agreed to remove all of the resale items from the outside of his properties by Nov. 15 or face fines of nearly $40,000.

Before a trial could be held in municipal court last Thursday, Blazel and his attorney, Adam Marshall, signed off on an 18-point agreement with city attorney Bill Gamoke to resolve a years-long legal battle between the city and Blazel over alleged ordinance violations.

The order makes it clear that Blazel continues to contest all of the alleged ordinance violations but wants to enter into an agreement with the city rather than proceed to trial.