Armed man charged after fleeing police
Wed, 05/17/2017 - 12:39pm kevino
A 21-year-old Colby man has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon and obstructing officers after he fled police last week Tuesday following an altercation at Abbyland Foods.
Brayan Delgado-Camacho was arrested May 9 near the intersection of East Linden Street and South 11th Street after running into the woods east of STH 13 — reportedly while armed with a pistol.
The pistol he was carrying has not
