Armed man charged after fleeing police

A 21-year-old Colby man has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon and obstructing officers after he fled police last week Tuesday following an altercation at Abbyland Foods.

Brayan Delgado-Camacho was arrested May 9 near the intersection of East Linden Street and South 11th Street after running into the woods east of STH 13 — reportedly while armed with a pistol.

The pistol he was carrying has not