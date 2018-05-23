Alternative school moving into Abby H.S.

The Abbotsford Board of Education voted Monday to discontinue the Falcon Enterprises Alternative High School (FEAHS) as an off-site program and move it into Abbotsford High School starting next school year.

The move was prompted by a May 9 decision by the Spencer School District to leave the consortium.

“Spencer felt it was no longer a viable option for them especially in light of RVA (Rural Virtual Academy) options and online options,” Superintendent Sherry Baker said.