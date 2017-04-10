Home / Tribune-Phonograph / Abby council rejects fire district budget

Abbotsford’s city council voted against a proposed fire district budget Monday night, citing concerns with unaccounted for revenues and a contingency fund line item that could be used to continue a daytime EMT crew into next year.
Ald. Gerry Anders, who represents the city on the Central Fire and EMS District, listed off several issues he has with the proposed 2018 budget and said the city will lose its weighted voting power once the budget is adopted.
“This is the only hammer we have, guys, on this budget,” he told the rest of the council before the vote. “Once it goes to the board, we’re strictly one of seven.”

