Abbotsford Fall Festival returns this weekend

With the first week of September underway, the Abbotsford Fall Festival can’t be far away. The three-day event gets started this Friday, Sept. 8 and runs through Sunday, Sept. 10.

The weekend gets kicked off on Friday with the crowning of the Abby Fall Festival Queen at 7:30 p.m. on the band stage near city hall. Right after the crowning there will be a live music performance by The Dave Steffen Band at 8 p.m. Sonido DZ will also provide music from 5-7 p.m. on Friday night.

Spectrum Entertainment will provide carnival rides all three days, on Friday, from 6-10 p.m., Saturday, from 12-4 p.m. and from 6-11 p.m., and on Sunday from 1-5 p.m.

There will also be a mechanical bull to ride this year, starting on Friday at 5 p.m., Saturday at noon and Sunday at 1 p.m.

The fun continues into Saturday with the Lama Trot Race 5K and 10K run/walk. Registration begins at 8 a.m., with the race starting at 9 a.m.

Check in for a family soccer tournament also starts at 8 a.m. at the Abbotsford High School fields. There is a small fee per person.

The 5-on-5 basketball tournament is also back with registration at 8 a.m. and the tournament beginning at 9 a.m. There is a small fee per person.

For more information on the basketball tournament call Misael Baustiata at 715-255-2570. For more information on the soccer tournament, call Franky Hidalge at 715-255-2674

Nicolet National Bank is also sponsoring a coloring contest again this year. Those interested in participating can pick up their entry at the bank and turn it in by the deadline at noon on Saturday. All participants will receive a prize.

A craft sale, located on Oak Street in Abbotsford, will be open on Saturday from 12-7 p.m. and be open again on Sunday from 1-5 p.m. Contact Shannon at 715-531-5189 with questions or to sign up.

A climbing wall will also be set up on Saturday.

Saturday evening ends with live music from Fuga Norteña at 7 p.m.

The final day of fun is on Sunday, with the parade starting at noon. Those participating must register and line-up at 10 a.m. just west of St. Bernard’s Catholic Church on Second Avenue. Trophies will be awarded for first, second and third place. Contact Paula Ruesch at 715-302-1177 or Ana Garcia at 715-223-9513 with questions or to sign up.

The annual kiss the llama contest starts at 8 a.m. on Sunday, with the “winner” announced at 3:30 p.m. Pictures with the llama can be taken south of the band stand, starting at 1:15 p.m. Sunday.

The weekend ends with a live music and dance performance from El Chow de Tomas El Cantante de Musica Rachera y tipo Mariachi at 1 p.m.