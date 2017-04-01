Abbotsford business owner hit with new round of citations

Seven years after the city of Abbotsford tried unsuccessfully to prosecute business owner Hank Blazel for allegedly creating a public nuisance by keeping junk on his property, local police have once again starting issuing him citations.

Blazel, who owns properties along the west side of STH 13 and on First Street, has been accused of violating five different ordinances — storing junk vehicles or appliances on his premises, operating a salvage/junk yard without a license, operating without a conditional use permit, selling second-hand items without a license, and owning a prohibited U-shaped storage structure.

Blazel has pled not guilty to all of the charges, creating the possibility of another trial in Abbotsford’s municipal court. If added together, all of the citations listed in the court ledger would equal $948 in fines.

When reached by phone on Tuesday...