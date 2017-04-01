Home / Tribune-Phonograph / Abbotsford business owner hit with new round of citations

Abbotsford business owner hit with new round of citations



Hank Blazel’s building at 209 N. First St. is one of four properties targeted by the city for alleged ordinance violations. According to police reports, Blazel does not have a license to operate a second-hand store at this location, and is not allowed to have a U-shaped storage structure. The report also noted the presence of old stoves, an old furnace and grease fryers outside the building for multiple weeks in November.
Wed, 01/04/2017 - 12:20pm kevino

Seven years after the city of Abbotsford tried unsuccessfully to prosecute business owner Hank Blazel for allegedly creating a public nuisance by keeping junk on his property, local police have once again starting issuing him citations.
Blazel, who owns properties along the west side of STH 13 and on First Street, has been accused of violating five different ordinances — storing junk vehicles or appliances on his premises, operating a salvage/junk yard without a license, operating without a conditional use permit, selling second-hand items without a license, and owning a prohibited U-shaped storage structure.
Blazel has pled not guilty to all of the charges, creating the possibility of another trial in Abbotsford’s municipal court. If added together, all of the citations listed in the court ledger would equal $948 in fines.
When reached by phone on Tuesday...

To read the rest of this story pick up the Jan. 4 issue of The Tribune-Phonograph; or subscribe online at http://centralwinews.com/eedition/

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here