2 dead in shooting in Abbotsford



Police cordoned off a block of Maple Street, running east from STH 13, in Abbotsford Saturday morning. Officers from the Colby-Abbotsford Police Department, Clark and Marathon county sheriff's departments, and the Wisconsin Department of Justice Crime Scene Response were on scene investigating the deaths of two individuals early Saturday morning.
Sat, 01/20/2018 - 8:34am brianw
January 20

On January 20, 2018 at 3:02 a.m. Marathon County Communications received a 911 call of a shooting at 406 East Maple Street in the City of Abbotsford.

The Colby-Abbotsford Police Department, Clark and Marathon County Deputies responded to the scene. Officers found one injured victim who was transported to the hospital for non life threatening injuries. Two deceased victims were found in the residence by officers. The lone suspect was apprehended near the crime scene and is in custody at the Marathon County Jail. The scene was then secured.

The Colby-Abbotsford Police Department and the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division are conducting the investigation. They are assisted by the Wisconsin State Crime Lab, State Patrol’s reconstruction team, Marathon County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

No other information will be released at this time. The names of the victims are not being released at this time until all family members have been notified. A press conference is scheduled on January 20, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. at the Colby-Abbotsford Police Department.

Jason Bauer
Chief of Police
Colby-Abbotsford Police Department

