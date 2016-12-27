High-speed chase ends in crash near Spencer

A man and woman were arrested Christmas Eve after leading police on a high-speed chase that ended with a non-fatal collision with another vehicle on STH 13 north of Spencer.

According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Department, Eric M. Sutton, 45, and Brittany A. Sather, 28, were both arrested after their vehicle crashed into another vehicle on STH 13 north of Spencer.

Online court records indicate Sutton lives in Abbotsford and Sather resides in Marshfield.

An officer with the Loyal Police Department attempted to stop the vehicle, driven by Sutton, for speeding, but Sutton refused to stop and increased speed in an attempt to get away, the sheriff’s department reported.

The Loyal officer followed the vehicle along several township roads until it eventually stopped in the city of Spencer. When a Clark County sheriff’s deputy arrived to assist the Loyal officer, the vehicle drove away.

Sutton drove through Spencer and turned north onto STH 13 and increased his speed to over 100 mph, the sheriff’s department said. While driving north, Sutton crashed into another vehicle going north near Century Road.

The car that was struck went into the west ditch while Sutton’s vehicle slowly came to rest and stopped near a driveway on the east side of the road. The operator in the vehicle they hit was unharmed.

Sutton got out of the car when it stopped, raised his hands and appeared to give up. He was placed into custody by the officers following them.

Sather, the passenger, ran as soon as the car stopped to a nearby residence and hid under some brush, according to police. Officers followed her footprints in the snow and located her.

After Sutton and Sather were arrested, officers found a loaded handgun in the vehicle, the sheriff’s department said.

Sutton had several warrants for his arrest and was arrested on suspicion of operating while intoxicated (seventh offense), possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, carrying a concealed weapon and eluding an officer.

Sather was arrested on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.

Both suspects are currently in the Clark County Jail awaiting their initial appearance in court.