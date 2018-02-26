Colby area man killed in STH 29 accident

An 84-year-old Colby area man was killed Saturday after his vehicle was struck by a milk truck on STH 29 in the town of Longwood.

Ambrose A. Schuh was pronounced dead at the scene by the Clark County coroner. Four other people were in his pickup truck at the time of the accident, including two 16-year-olds, an 18-year-old and a 50-year old passenger. One of the 16-year-olds suffered serious injuries and was transported to the Marshfield Medical Center. The other 16-year-old and the 18-year-old suffered minor injuries.

According to Clark County’s Sheriff’s Department, which responded to a 911 call at 8:49 a.m. on Feb. 24, Schuh was westbound on STH 29 when he signaled a right hand turn as he approached French Town Avenue.

A milk truck being driven by Todd M. Purgett, 51, was traveling behind Schuh and moved into the left lane. Schuh discovered he was turning the wrong way on French Town Avenue and decided to turn left from the right lane in front of the milk truck. The milk truck struck Schuh’s vehicle on the driver’s side and both vehicles entered the median.

Purgett was uninjured, according to the sheriff’s department.

Failure to yield the right-of-way and making an improper turn appear to be the main factors in the accident, according to the sheriff’s department.

The two drivers were both wearing seatbelts, along with the 50 yr. old in the pickup truck. The two 16 year olds and the 18 yr. old passengers were not wearing seatbelts.

The Owen-Withee-Curtiss Area Fire Department and Ambulance Service responded to the scene with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Marshfield Fire Ambulance and the coroner. The Investigation is continuing by the Clark County Sheriff’s and Coroner’s Office and the State Patrol.

This is the second traffic fatality in Clark County for 2018.