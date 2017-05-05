Greenwood man killed in farming accident

A 24-year-old man, Jason Lindner of Greenwood, was killed Thursday after a valve blew off a liquid manure pump and struck him in the face, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Department.

At 7:24 p.m on Thursday, the sheriff's department dispatch center received a 911 call requesting medical assistance at a farm in the township of Green Grovve.

Owen Withee Fire and EMS and Spirit Air responded to the call, along with Clark County sheriff’s deputies. Lindner was located with fatal injuries. Resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead by EMTs.

At this time the Clark County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation as to what happened.