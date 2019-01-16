Wrestlers take 2nd at Ladysmith Invite
Wed, 01/16/2019 - 12:25pm rpattermann
The Abbotsford/Colby wrestling co-op continues to make their mark on the 2018-19 season, picking up another trophy as they earned second place honors at the Ladysmith Invite on Saturday.
Abby/Colby was leading the competition the whole way through, putting four wrestlers into the championship match in their weight classes.
