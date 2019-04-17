Wrestlers shine bright on big stage
Wed, 4/17/2019
Tanner Halopka might only be 13 years old, but he’s already been wrestling for nearly a decade, ever since he was four years old.
A member of the Team Wisconsin wrestling team, Tanner is already a junior All-American. On March 23, he added state champion to his resume.
