Two wrestlers advance to sectionals



SWEET MOVES - Joseph Aguilera pulls away from Medford’s Kolten Hanson in the 160 final. Aguilera took second at Regionals and will compete in Sectionals on Saturday.
Wed, 02/14/2018 - 10:50am rpattermann
Wed, 02/14/2018

The Abbotsford/Colby wrestlers competed in the WIAA Regionals in Medford on Saturday, scoring 103 points to finish fifth out of six teams.
The highlight of the day was Logan Ruesch and Joseph Aguilera punching their tickets to the WIAA individual Sectional meet in Amery this Saturday.

