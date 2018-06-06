Home / Tribune-Phonograph / Two Abby athletes make it to podium

Two Abby athletes make it to podium



RUN LIKE THE WIND- Joe Aguilera sprints towards the finish line in last week’s state meet. Aguilera placed sixth in the 400-meter dash in La Crosse. STAR NEWS/MATT FREYFLY - Mel Kunze sprints during the end of the 4x200-meter relay. Kunze made it to the podium in the 300-meter hurdles in La Crosse with her fourth place finish.
Wed, 06/06/2018 - 11:18am rpattermann
Wed, 06/06/2018

Seven Falcons tested their mettle against the top D-3 athletes from across the state during the WIAA State Track and Field Championships in UW-La Crosse’s Veterans Memorial Stadium.
“It is hard not to enjoy being in La Crosse,” head coach Jake Knapmiller said. “The facilities at La Crosse, and the setting, are second to none.”

