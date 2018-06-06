Two Abby athletes make it to podium
Wed, 06/06/2018
Seven Falcons tested their mettle against the top D-3 athletes from across the state during the WIAA State Track and Field Championships in UW-La Crosse’s Veterans Memorial Stadium.
“It is hard not to enjoy being in La Crosse,” head coach Jake Knapmiller said. “The facilities at La Crosse, and the setting, are second to none.”
