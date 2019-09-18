Swimmers go toe to toe with Tomahawk

The Abby/Colby swim co-op enjoyed their best meet of the season thus far, travelling to Tomahawk for a dual meet with the Hatchets on Thursday, Sept. 12.

The co-op went stroke for stroke with their hosts, and nearly got the best of their Great Northern rivals for their first dual meet victory of 2019, but the Hatchets prevailed in the end, erasing a deficit with a late surge, and won the meet 89-81.

While the swimmers may have come up just short, Abby/Colby head coach Monica Tesmer was heartily encouraged by the results from Thursday’s action.