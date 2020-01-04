Home / The Star News

Sperl pursues gridiron glory



ON MY WAY - Chase Sperl, center, walks back to the Abbotsford sideline after the Falcons make a defensive stop during their Level 2 playoff game with Auburndale last season. Sperl was an all-conference selection three straight years in the Cloverwood, and will be taking his football talents to the WIAC after committing to play for the NCAA D-III UW-Stevens Point Pointers this fall.
Wed, 04/01/2020 - 11:55am rpattermann
Abby grad to play football for Pointers
Wed, 4/1/2020

Every fall over a million high school student-athletes put on shoulder pads, a helmet and a uniform. They’ll do battle under the neon glow of Friday night lights, in stadiums big and small, some with skyscrapers looming in the background, others a humble corn silo.
No matter what state they’re from, or what division they play in, the goal is the same - gridiron glory. For those lucky few blessed with talent, there’s more than just a title on the line, there’s a chance to play the sport they love at the next level.
The odds are against them. Only seven percent of all football players have that unique combination of size, speed and athleticism that translates to college ball.
Chase Sperl of Abbotsford can now add his name to the list of football players who have successfully made the leap from high school to college after recently committing to play for the NCAA D-III UW - Stevens Point Pointers this fall.

To read the rest of this story pick up the April 1 issue of The Tribune-Phonograph; or subscribe online at http://centralwinews.com/tribune-phonograph.

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here